ADVISORY USA-ASIA/JAPAN-MEETING

TOKYO, JAPAN - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in Tokyo for their first overseas trip hold 2+2 meeting with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi.

