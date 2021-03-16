ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-TRAVEL

EU charts course to reopen summer travel amid COVID pandemic
Start: 17 Mar 2021 10:55 GMT
End: 17 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders and EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton (who is also the EU Commission's coordinator for vaccine production) unveil a COVID-19 certificate that would allow free travel.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT - news conference due to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / FRENCH / GERMAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com