ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-TRAVEL

EU charts course to reopen summer travel amid COVID pandemic

Start: 17 Mar 2021 10:55 GMT

End: 17 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders and EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton (who is also the EU Commission's coordinator for vaccine production) unveil a COVID-19 certificate that would allow free travel.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - news conference due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / FRENCH / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com