ADVISORY --FLASH--BRITAIN-ROYALS/PHILIP-CHARLES

Prince Charles says thrilled over father's return from hospital
Start: 16 Mar 2021 14:55 GMT
End: 16 Mar 2021 14:57 GMT
LONDON: Britain's Prince Charles says during a visit to a vaccination centre that he is thrilled his father Prince Philip had returned to his Windsor Castle home after a month-long stay in hospital.
