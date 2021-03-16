ADVISORY --FLASH--BRITAIN-ROYALS/PHILIP-CHARLES

Prince Charles says thrilled over father's return from hospital

Start: 16 Mar 2021 14:55 GMT

End: 16 Mar 2021 14:57 GMT

LONDON: Britain's Prince Charles says during a visit to a vaccination centre that he is thrilled his father Prince Philip had returned to his Windsor Castle home after a month-long stay in hospital.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com