ADVISORY NETHERLANDS-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN

Polls open for early voting in the Dutch election
Start: 15 Mar 2021 06:31 GMT
End: 15 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
AMSTELVEEN- The polls open for early voting in the Dutch election, with the first two days reserved for the elderly and those particularly vulnerable to coronavirus.
SCHEDULE:
0630GMT - Polls open
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Netherlands
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com