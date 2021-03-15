ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-PROTESTS

A large protest against Netanyahu 3-days ahead of election
Start: 20 Mar 2021 17:45 GMT
End: 20 Mar 2021 18:45 GMT
JERUSALEM - Three days before Israelis vote in national elections, a large demonstration is planned by protesters who have been holding weekly protests for the past year against Israel's Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus disease.
