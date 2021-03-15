ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN

Biden on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan
Start: 15 Mar 2021 18:01 GMT
End: 15 Mar 2021 18:16 GMT
Biden delivers remarks on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan, his Administration's COVID relief plan
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com