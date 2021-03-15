ADVISORY FRANCE-SPAIN/SANCHEZ-ARRIVAL

Macron welcomes Spanish President Sanchez in Montauban
Start: 15 Mar 2021 10:14 GMT
End: 15 Mar 2021 10:40 GMT
MONTAUBAN - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Spanish President Pedro Sanchez in Montauban for the Franco-Spanish summit to discuss security.
SCHEDULE:
1025GMT : Sanchez arrives, greeted by Macron (Live cover)
1030GMT : Round table (Tape cover)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com