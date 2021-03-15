ADVISORY FLASH--1003-AUSTRALIA-POLITICS/RAPE

Thousands rally across Australia to protest the treatment of women

SYDNEY, MELBOURNE AND BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - Thousands of women gathered in major cities across Australia on Monday to take part in rallies calling for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault. The March 4 Justice rallies have been spurred by a recent wave of allegations of sexual assault, discrimination and misconduct in some of Australia's highest political offices.

