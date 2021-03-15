ADVISORY BRITAIN-CRIME/MURDER-COURT

Police officer charged with Everard murder appears at court

LONDON - Court exterior as serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appears at the Old Bailey charged with the kidnap and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in south London.

