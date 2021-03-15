ADVISORY BRITAIN-CRIME/MURDER-COURT

Police officer charged with Everard murder appears at court
Start: 16 Mar 2021 08:30 GMT
End: 16 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
LONDON - Court exterior as serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appears at the Old Bailey charged with the kidnap and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in south London.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT - Court hearing to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com