ADVISORY AWARDS-OSCARS/NOMINATIONS

Oscar Nominations are announced
Start: 15 Mar 2021 12:15 GMT
End: 15 Mar 2021 13:15 GMT
HOLLYWOOD - Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announce the nominations for the 93rd Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, are announced in Los Angeles ahead of a ceremony on April 25.
SCHEDULE:
1219GMT - announcements begin
(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Actress in a Supporting Role
Costume Design
Music (Original Score)
Animated Short Film
Live Action Short Film
Sound
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
SHORT BREAK
1231GMT - announcements continue
(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Animated Feature Film
Cinematography
Directing
Documentary Feature
Documentary Short Subject
Film Editing
International Feature Film
Makeup and Hairstyling
Music (Original Song)
Best Picture
Production Design
Visual Effects
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL
Source: A.M.P.A.S. UNRESTRICTED POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com