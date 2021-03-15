ADVISORY AWARDS-OSCARS/NOMINATIONS

Oscar Nominations are announced

Start: 15 Mar 2021 12:15 GMT

End: 15 Mar 2021 13:15 GMT

HOLLYWOOD - Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announce the nominations for the 93rd Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, are announced in Los Angeles ahead of a ceremony on April 25.

SCHEDULE:

1219GMT - announcements begin

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Music (Original Score)

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

SHORT BREAK

1231GMT - announcements continue

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Visual Effects

