ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-POLITICS/RAPE-RALLY

Thousands of Australians protest against gender-based violence

Start: 15 Mar 2021 00:41 GMT

End: 15 Mar 2021 02:00 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - Thousands of protesters, mostly women, rally outside the Australia’s Parliament House to demand justice against gender-based violence, amidst growing scrutiny over the treatment of women in Australian politics following several sexual assault allegations.

