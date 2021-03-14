Visitors leave with nothing, as Rennes secure 1-0 home win against Strasburg

Rennes beat Strasburg with a thumping 1-0 victory on Sunday at the Roazhon Park. Rennes were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 1-0 to Lyon. Strasburg were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Monaco in their last match. Following today's result, Rennes and Strasburg sit 8th, (41 points) and 15th, (33 points), spots respectively, after 29 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Rennes, thanks to Benjamin Bourigeaud giving Rennes the lead at the 25 minute mark, seeing out the first half 1-0. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

For Rennes, Romain Del Castillo, James Lea Siliki, Faitout Maouassa, Gerzino Nyamsi and Sehrou Guirassy, came on for Habib Diallo, Jeanricner Bellegarde and Lamine Kone. Strasburg brought on Majeed Waris, Lucien Kevin Zohi and Idriss Saadi, to replace Habib Diallo, Jeanricner Bellegarde and Lamine Kone.

The referee booked Lamine Kone and Jeanricner Bellegarde for Strasburg.

Rennes will next play Metz away, with Strasburg facing Lens at home.