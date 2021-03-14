Travelling Bordeaux secure 3-1 win against Dijon

Bordeaux enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Dijon at the Stade Gaston Gerard on Sunday. Both Dijon and Bordeaux arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Dijon were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 3-1 to Brest. Bordeaux, on the other hand, were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against PSG. At the moment, Dijon are currently 20th with 15 points from 29 matches, while Bordeaux sit in 11th, with 36 points from 29.

It was an impressive opening from Bordeaux, thanks to a goal from Hwang Ui-Jo at the 33 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Hwang Ui-Jo made it 2-0 just before half-time to see out the first half 0-2.

The Girondins fought back, with an early goal from Nicolas De Preville in the 50th minute. In the end though, Dijon just before the final whistle hit back though following a Moussa Konate goal. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 3-1 to Bordeaux.

For Dijon, Yassine Benzia, Bersant Celina, Frederic Sammaritano and Moussa Konate, came on for Wesley Lautoa, Aboubakar Kamara, Roger Assale and Mama Balde. Bordeaux brought on Nicolas De Preville, Toma Basic, Enock Kwateng, Amadou Traore and Jimmy Briand, to replace Samuel Kalu, Mehdi Zerkane, Edson Mexer, Remi Oudin and Hwang Ui-Jo.

There were bookings for Aboubakar Kamara, Ngonda Muzinga, Senou Coulibaly, Eric Ebimbe and Didier Ndong from Dijon. For Bordeaux, Toma Basic saw yellow.

Dijon will play their next fixture at home against Reims, while Bordeaux will face Montpellier away.