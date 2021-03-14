Nantes squeeze past PSG in 2-1 win at Parc Des Princes

PSG were defeated at home by Nantes at Parc Des Princes on Sunday. PSG had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning their previous two games against Bordeaux away and Dijon away, by 1-0 and 4-0 respectively. Nantes were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Reims. As the table looks today, PSG are in 2nd place on the table and has 60 points while Nantes sit in 18th with 27 points after 29 matches.

The first half of the game started well for PSG, thanks to Julian Draxler giving The Parisians the lead just before half-time

Nantes continued to pile on the pressure in the second half and were rewarded, with a goal from Randal Kolo Muani in the 59th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Moses Simon made it 2-1 at the 71 minute mark to make it 2-1.

For PSG, Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes, Thilo Kehrer and Pablo Sarabia, came on for Rafinha, Angel Di Maria, Colin Dagba and Julian Draxler. Nantes brought on Imran Louza, Renaud Emond and Abdoul Kader Bamba, to replace Ludovic Blas, Randal Kolo Muani and Moses Simon.

There were bookings for Rafinha and Marco Verratti from PSG. For Nantes, Moses Simon and Charles Traore saw yellow.

PSG will next travel to Lyon, while Nantes will face Lorient at home.