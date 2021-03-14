Monaco and Lille can only manage a 0-0 draw at the Stade Louis II

Sunday's fixture between Monaco and Lille delivered a goalless draw at the Stade Louis II. Monaco were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Strasburg. Lille were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-0 win against Marseille in their last match. As the table looks today, Monaco are in 4th place on the table and has 56 points while Lille sit in 1st with 63 points after 29 matches.

For Monaco, Sofiane Diop, Djibril Sidibe, Cesc Fabregas and Stevan Jovetic, came on for Tim Weah, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Ikone, Jonathan David and Benjamin Andre. Lille brought on Luiz Araujo, Xeka, Burak Yilmaz, Yusuf Yazici and Boubakary Soumare, to replace Tim Weah, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Ikone, Jonathan David and Benjamin Andre.

There were bookings for Aurelien Tchouameni, Axel Disasi and Djibril Sidibe from Monaco. For Lille, Renato Sanches, Benjamin Andre and Luiz Araujo saw yellow.

Monaco will play away against St Etienne, while Lille will face Nimes at home.