Lens fail to take all 3 points, after 2-2 draw with Metz

On Sunday, Lens and Metz were held to a 2-2 draw at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Lens were looking to pick up points, following a 3-2 victory against St Etienne. Metz lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Angers. As the table looks today, Lens are in 6th place on the table and has 45 points while Metz sit in 7th with 42 points after 29 matches.

Lens started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Jonathan Clauss giving Lens the lead, 13 minutes in. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from Vagner in the 27th minute, brought Metz level. However, Lens at the 36 minute mark reestablished their lead thanks to a Yannick Cahuzac goal, to take a 2-1 lead into half time.

Metz took the lead in the second half, thanks to Thomas Delaine finding the net, 57 minutes in. The game ended a 2-2 draw.

For Lens, Simon Banza, Gael Kakuta and Clement Michelin, came on for Vagner. Metz brought on Thierry Ambrose for Vagner.

There were bookings for Jonathan Gradit, Massadio Haidara, Facundo Medina and Seko Fofana from Lens. For Metz, Vagner, John Boye and Pape Matar Sarr saw yellow.

Lens will next play Strasburg away, with Metz facing Rennes at home.