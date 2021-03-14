Its all even at the Stade Yves Allainmat, after Lorient draw 1-1 with Nice

Lorient were held to 1-1 draw by Nice down on Sunday at the Stade Yves Allainmat. Lorient arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Montpellier in their previous game whilst Nice were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Nimes and Rennes. As it stands, Lorient are in 17th place on the table and has 28 points while Nice sit in 12th with 36 points after 29 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Nice fought back the second half, with Myziane Maolida giving The Eaglets the lead in the 58th minute. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Yoane Wissa equalised for Lorient at the 66 minute mark. The game ended a 1-1 draw.

For Lorient, Houboulang Mendes, Yoane Wissa and Adrian Grbic, came on for Amine Gouiri. Nice brought on Kephren Thuram Ulien, to replace Amine Gouiri.

There were bookings for Quentin Boisgard and Laurent Abergel from Lorient. For Nice, Hassane Kamara and Morgan Schneiderlin saw yellow.

Lorient will next travel to Nantes, while Nice will face Marseille at home.