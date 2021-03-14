Its all even at Stade Des Costieres, after Nimes draw 1-1 with Montpellier

Nimes were held to 1-1 draw by Montpellier down on Sunday at Stade Des Costieres. Nimes arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Nice. Montpellier, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Lorient. After today's result, Nimes are in 18th place on the table and has 26 points while Montpellier sit in 8th with 41 points after 29 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Nimes fought back the second half, with a goal from Moussa Kone at the 63 minute mark. In the end though, their celebrations where kept brief, as Andy Delort equalised for Montpellier, 79 minutes in and seeing the game end 1-1.

For Nimes, Gaetan Paquiez, Lucas Deaux, Niclas Eliasson, Nolan Roux and Patrick Burner, came on for Florian Miguel, Moussa Kone, Yassine Benrahou, Renaud Ripart and Sofiane Alakouch. Montpellier replaced Sepe Elye Wahi and Petar Skuletic with Jordan Ferri and Andy Delort.

The referee booked Sofiane Alakouch and Lamine Fomba for Nimes.

Nimes will next travel to Lille, while Montpellier will face Bordeaux at home.