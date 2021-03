ADVISORY GERMANY-ELECTION/REAX

Reactions to election projections

Start: 14 Mar 2021 17:30 GMT

End: 14 Mar 2021 18:30 GMT

VARIOUS - Political parties react to first projections of the state elections

1730 GMT - MAINZ, State Premier Malu Dreyer (SPD) gives statement (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1733 GMT - STUTTGART, State Premier Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) statement (GREEN PARTY HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL)

1740 GMT - MAINZ, State Premier Malu Dreyer (SPD) gives statement (POOL - ACCESS ALL)

1745 GMT - STUTTGART, Members of Baden Wuerttemberg's ruling green party react (REUTERS -ACCESS ALL)

1750 GMT - MAINZ - Exterior of the regional parliament in Mainz

1753 GMT - STUTTGART, Members of Baden Wuerttemberg's ruling green party react (REUTERS -ACCESS ALL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: POOL /REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com