St Etienne travel to secure all 3 points in 1-0 victory against Angers

St Etienne strolled past Angers with a 1-0 win on Saturday at the Stade Raymond Kopa. Angers were looking to continue their run after winning last match. St Etienne were beaten 3-2 in the previous match against Lens. As the table looks today, Angers and St Etienne currently occupy 9th and 16th spots in the league, with 39 points and 33 points respectively after 29 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on The Greens who started the second half well, with a goal from Wahbi Khazri in the 52nd minute, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Angers, Souleyman Doumbia, Mathias Pereira Lage, Stephane Bahoken, Pierrick Capelle and Mohamed Ali Cho, came on for Abdoulaye Bamba, Thomas Mangani, Lassana Coulibaly, Sofiane Boufal and Lois Diony. St Etienne brought on Ryad Boudebouz, Kevin Monnet-Paquet, Aimen Moueffek, Arnaud Nordin and Anthony Modeste, to replace Charles Abi, Adil Aouchiche, Zaydou Youssouf, Wahbi Khazri and Denis Bouanga.

There were bookings for Angelo Fulgini from Angers, and Denis Bouanga and Adil Aouchiche, for St Etienne.

Angers will next play Brest away, with St Etienne facing Monaco at home.