Marseille prevail in a narrow 3-1 home victory against Brest

Marseille beat Brest with a thumping 3-1 victory on Saturday at the Orange Velodrome. Marseille were hoping to get something from this game after losing 2-0 to Lille in their previous fixture. Brest, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-1 win against Dijon in their last match. After today's result, Marseille are in 5th place on the table and has 45 points while Brest sit in 13th with 34 points after 29 matches.

Marseille started the first half well, thanks to Arek Milik finding the net just before half-time

The Pirates took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Lilian Brassier, 71 minutes in. However, each side looked hungry to win and The Olympians then found the back of the net, 88 minutes in thanks to Florian Thauvin, taking the score to 2-1. However they weren't finished yet and Mickael Cuisance made it 3-1 just before the final whistle to make it 3-1.

For Marseille, Pape Alassane Gueye, Hiroki Sakai, Luis Henrique, Dario Benedetto and Mickael Cuisance, came on for Paul Lasne, Jeremy Le Douaron and Gaetan Charbonnier. Brest brought on Irvin Cardona, Bandiougou Fadiga and Haris Belkebla, to replace Paul Lasne, Jeremy Le Douaron and Gaetan Charbonnier.

There were bookings for Duje Caleta Car, Alvaro Gonzalez and Florian Thauvin from Marseille. For Brest, Steve Mounie saw yellow.

Marseille will play their next game away against Nice, while Brest will face Angers at home.