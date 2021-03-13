ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/--DELAYED

Thai anti-government protesters march to government house
Start: 13 Mar 2021 08:15 GMT
End: 13 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thousands of anti-government protesters march from the Democracy Monument to Government House of Thailand in Bangkok to demand a new constitution.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT - people start to gather
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Thailand
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com