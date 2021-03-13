ADVISORY --FLASH--6060-BRITAIN-CRIME/MURDER-COUZENS

Police officer charged with murdering woman arrives at court

Start: 13 Mar 2021 10:51 GMT

End: 13 Mar 2021 10:53 GMT

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - Footage and still photographs of police van arriving at Westminster Magistrates Court, believed to be carrying officer charged with kidnap and murder, Wayne Couzens / flowers being laid at vigil for murdered woman Sarah Everard.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART NO USE UK

DIGITAL: PART NO USE UK

Source: BBC / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com