ADVISORY BRITAIN-CRIME/Murder-VIGIL--PROFANITY

Scene of Sarah Everard vigil in London following rally ban
Start: 13 Mar 2021 17:35 GMT
End: 13 Mar 2021 20:12 GMT
--FROM 1736GMT THE SIGNAL IS UK POOL-
--FROM 1756GMT THE SIGNAL IS REUTERS-
--FROM 1812GMT THE SIGNAL IS UK POOL-
--FROM 1818GMT THE SIGNAL IS REUTERS-
--PLEASE NOTE: LIVE CONTAINS PROFANITY--
LONDON - View of vigil held at London's Clapham Common park for 33-year-old Sarah Everard, despite organisers officially cancelling "Reclaim These Streets" event. British police have charged an officer with the kidnap and murder of Everard.
SCHEDULE:
1800GMT - Vigil due to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS / UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com