ADVISORY BRITAIN-CRIME/MISSING-VIGIL

People gather in London to highlight women's' safety
Start: 13 Mar 2021 17:30 GMT
End: 13 Mar 2021 18:30 GMT
LONDON - People gather at London's Clapham Common to highlight women's' safety after the disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard despite organisers oficially cancelling the event.
