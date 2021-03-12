Reims held 1-1 by Lyon in at the Stade Auguste Delaune

On Friday, Reims and Lyon were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Auguste Delaune. Both Reims and Lyon arrived at the match after previous wins. Reims were looking to pick up points, following a 2-1 victory against Nantes. Lyon, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Rennes in their last match. At the moment, Reims are in 11th place, with 35 points from 29 matches, while Lyon sit in 3rd, with 60 points from 29.

Reims started the first half well, thanks to Mathieu Cafaro giving Reims the lead, 33 minutes in and managed to see out the first half 1-0.

Lyon took the initiative in the second half, with Tino Kadewere finding the net just before the final whistle. The final result, Reims 1, Lyon 1.

For Reims, El Bilal Toure, Arber Zeneli and Fode Doucoure, came on for Valon Berisha, Boulaye Dia and Mathieu Cafaro. Lyon brought on Maxwel Cornet, Tino Kadewere, Maxence Caqueret, Islam Slimani and Melvin Michel Maxence Bard, to replace Mattia De Sciglio, Rayan Cherki, Houssem Aouar, Lucas Paqueta and Maxwel Cornet.

There were bookings for Mathieu Cafaro, Yunis Abdelhamid and Marshall Munetsi from Reims, and Memphis Depay, for Lyon.

Reims will next travel to Dijon, while Lyon will face PSG at home.