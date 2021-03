German Health Minister gives newser

Start: 12 Mar 2021 09:00 GMT

End: 12 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

BERLIN – German Health Minister Jens Spahn and RKI's Lothar Wieler give newser on pandemic situation and threat of third wave.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONAPOOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com