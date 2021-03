Austria's Kurz holds newser on vaccination delivery issues

Start: 12 Mar 2021 10:30 GMT

End: 12 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

VIENNA – Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz holds a news conference to talk about the vaccination delivery issues within the EU.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: BUNDESKANZLERAMT HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Austria

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com