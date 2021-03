ADVISORY --CANCELLED --HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THAILAND-PM

Thai PM receives AstraZeneca vaccine

Start: 12 Mar 2021 02:00 GMT

End: 12 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THE FOLLOWING LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE ADVISED THAT THE EVENT IS NO LONGER HAPPENING. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES**.

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE WILL RUN ON RLS AFTER JOE BIDEN HAS FINISHED DELIVERING HIS REMARKS

==

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - event starts

0225GMT - Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com