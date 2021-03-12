ADVISORY BRITAIN-CRIME/MISSING UPDATE

UK police official to update on Sarah Everard case

Start: 12 Mar 2021 18:45 GMT

End: 12 Mar 2021 19:45 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: Event was cancelled due to scheduling clashes but it will be available on Reuters Live.

--PLEASE NOTE: SPEAKER NAME TBC, PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES--

LONDON - British police official give update on the Sarah Everard investigation.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com