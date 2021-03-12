ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-POLITICS/RAPE-RALLY

Thousands of Australians protest against gender-based violence
Start: 15 Mar 2021 00:45 GMT
End: 15 Mar 2021 02:00 GMT
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - Thousands of protesters, mostly women, rally outside the Australia’s Parliament House to demand justice against gender-based violence, amidst growing scrutiny over the treatment of women in Australian politics following several sexual assault allegations.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Australia
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com