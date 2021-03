ADVISORY NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/SERVICE

New Zealand Remembrance Service to remember mosque victims

Start: 13 Mar 2021 01:35 GMT

End: 13 Mar 2021 03:00 GMT

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - New Zealanders attend a National Remembrance Service at Christchurch Arena to remember the 51 people who were killed in 2019 when a gunman opened fire at two mosques.

