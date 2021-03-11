ADVISORY JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA/ANNIVERSARY

Japan marks 10th anniversary of Fukushima disaster

Start: 11 Mar 2021 05:20 GMT

End: 11 Mar 2021 07:30 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan marks the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis with a national memorial attended by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Emperor Naruhito where they will both deliver speeches but the number of participants will be limited due to COVID pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

0530GMT - Ceremony begins

0546GMT- Moment of silence at the exact timing when the earthquake occurred in 2011

0547GMT- Prime Minister Suga and Emperor Naruhito to speak

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE JAPAN

DIGITAL: NO USE JAPAN

Source: JAPAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com