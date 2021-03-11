ADVISORY JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA/ANNIVERSARY

Japan marks 10th anniversary of Fukushima disaster
Start: 11 Mar 2021 05:20 GMT
End: 11 Mar 2021 07:30 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan marks the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis with a national memorial attended by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Emperor Naruhito where they will both deliver speeches but the number of participants will be limited due to COVID pandemic.
SCHEDULE:
0530GMT - Ceremony begins
0546GMT- Moment of silence at the exact timing when the earthquake occurred in 2011
0547GMT- Prime Minister Suga and Emperor Naruhito to speak
