ADVISORY JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA/ANNIVERSARY-MEMORIAL --UPDATED TIMINGS

Fukushima residents mark 10th anniversary of earthquake, tsunami

Start: 11 Mar 2021 05:00 GMT

End: 11 Mar 2021 06:30 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED IN ORDER TO GO LIVE FROM THE TOKYO FUKUSHIMA MEMORIAL EVENT.

IWAKI, FUKUSHIMA PREFECTURE, JAPAN - Fukushima residents gather at a monument in the coastal area to offer flowers and observe a moment of silence to mark the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant.

SCHEDULE:

0546GMT - Moment of silence at the exact time the earthquake struck on March 11, 2011

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com