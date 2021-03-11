ADVISORY INDIA-RELIGION/KUMBH --UPDATED TIMINGS

Tens of thousands of Hindu devotees gather for Kumbh Mela
Start: 11 Mar 2021 02:50 GMT
End: 11 Mar 2021 07:30 GMT
HARIDWAR, INDIA - Live as tens of thousands of Hindu devotees converge on the banks of holy river the Ganges in the northern Indian town of Haridwar for the 2021 Kumbh Mela (pitcher festival). Despite the fears of COVID-19, thousands of naked Naga sadhus, carrying swords and tridents, are expected to lead the royal bath in the icy river waters. All participants are required to present a negative coronavirus test result this year.
Source: ANI
Location: India
Topic: Religion
