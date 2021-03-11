ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN-WHITE HOUSE --UPDATED RESTRICTIONS

Biden marks anniversary of COVID-19 shutdown

Start: 11 Mar 2021 23:06 GMT

End: 12 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

BALTIMORE, MD - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on "the anniversary of the COVID-19 shut down."

SCHEDULE:

2305GMT - View of the White House ahead of Biden's address (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

0102GMT - President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the East Room of the White house (UNRESTRICTED POOL - ACCESS ALL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: REUTERS / UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com