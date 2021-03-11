ADVISORY BRITAIN-CRIME/MISSING-VIGIL

Vigil held in London to highlight women's' safety

Start: 13 Mar 2021 17:30 GMT

End: 13 Mar 2021 18:30 GMT

LONDON - "Reclaim These Streets" vigil held on London's Clapham Common to highlight women's' safety after the disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard.

SCHEDULE:

1800GMT - Vigil due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com