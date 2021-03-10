ADVISORY BRITAIN-CRIME/MISSING-POLICE

Police give statement about missing woman in south London
Start: 10 Mar 2021 08:30 GMT
End: 10 Mar 2021 08:42 GMT
LONDON, ENGLAND - Statement from Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, Nick Ephgrave, at New Scotland Yard over the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman in south London who was last seen a week ago.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com