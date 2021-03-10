ADVISORY BRAZIL-POLITICS/LULA

Former Brazil President Lula newser after convictions annulled
Start: 10 Mar 2021 14:00 GMT
End: 10 Mar 2021 15:00 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE HAS BEEN MOVED FROM MARCH 09.
SAO BERNADO DO CAMPO, BRAZIL – Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva holds a news conference after a judge annulled his criminal convictions.
1400GMT - Lula news conference
