ADVISORY BRAZIL-POLITICS/LULA

Former Brazil President Lula newser after convictions annulled

Start: 10 Mar 2021 14:00 GMT

End: 10 Mar 2021 15:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE HAS BEEN MOVED FROM MARCH 09.

=============================

SAO BERNADO DO CAMPO, BRAZIL – Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva holds a news conference after a judge annulled his criminal convictions.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - Lula news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH PORTUGUESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com