ADVISORY USA-WHITEHOUSE/BRIEFING

White House Press Secretary conducts briefing
Start: 09 Mar 2021 18:30 GMT
End: 09 Mar 2021 19:30 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council Bharat Ramamurti conduct briefing
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com