ADVISORY FLASH-2215-USA-CAPITOL/FBI-VIDEOS

FBI release video of Jan 5th Washington bomb attempt suspect
Start: 09 Mar 2021 21:10 GMT
End: 09 Mar 2021 21:12 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - Video released by the FBI shows a suspect who on Jan 5th planted explosive devices near the Democratic and Republican Committee Headquarters in Washington DC.
