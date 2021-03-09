ADVISORY FLASH-2215-USA-CAPITOL/FBI-VIDEOS

FBI release video of Jan 5th Washington bomb attempt suspect

Start: 09 Mar 2021 21:10 GMT

End: 09 Mar 2021 21:12 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - Video released by the FBI shows a suspect who on Jan 5th planted explosive devices near the Democratic and Republican Committee Headquarters in Washington DC.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FBI HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com