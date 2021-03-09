ADVISORY --FLASH--2192-BRITAIN-ROYALS/MEGHAN-STATEMENT

Queen Elizabeth says saddened by Harry and Meghan's experiences
Start: 09 Mar 2021 17:42 GMT
End: 09 Mar 2021 17:47 GMT
LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth and her family said on Tuesday that they were saddened to learn of the experiences of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, saying they would address issues around race that were raised by the couple in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
