ADVISORY --FLASH--2192-BRITAIN-ROYALS/MEGHAN-STATEMENT

Queen Elizabeth says saddened by Harry and Meghan's experiences

Start: 09 Mar 2021 17:42 GMT

End: 09 Mar 2021 17:47 GMT

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth and her family said on Tuesday that they were saddened to learn of the experiences of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, saying they would address issues around race that were raised by the couple in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / INTERNET

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com