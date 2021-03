Live from Windsor Castle after Queen's statement

Start: 09 Mar 2021 17:53 GMT

End: 09 Mar 2021 18:53 GMT

WINDSOR - Live from Windsor Castle after Queen Elizabeth responds to Harry and Meghan's accusations

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK

DIGITAL: NO USE UK

Source: BBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com