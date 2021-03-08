ADVISORY WOMENS-DAY/FRANCE-PROTEST

Day of 'feminist strikes' on International Women's Day in Paris

PARIS - French associations and unions are calling for a nationwide day of "feminist strikes" and rallies, which mark the International Women's Day, to denounce the injustices suffered by women. Several associations are also calling on women, as well as men, to walk out of their workplaces at 3:40 p.m. to protest wage inequalities.

