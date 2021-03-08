ADVISORY SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-REACTION

Catalan MEPs Puigdemont, Comin and Ponsati news conference
Start: 09 Mar 2021 11:00 GMT
End: 09 Mar 2021 12:15 GMT
BRUSSELS - Catalan MEPs Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati hold a news conference after results are announced of an EU parliamentary vote to waive their immunity.
SCHEDULE:
1115GMT news conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH CATALAN, SPANISH, ENGLISH AND FRENCH SPEECH POSSIBLE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com