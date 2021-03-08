ADVISORY POPE-IRAQ/FAREWELL

Pope Francis bids farewell before departing for Rome
Start: 08 Mar 2021 05:31 GMT
End: 08 Mar 2021 06:56 GMT
BAGHDAD - Pope Francis attends farewell ceremony at Baghdad International Airport before departing for Rome, after a historical three-day journey across the country.
SCHEDULE:
0620GMT - Farewell ceremony
0640GMT - Pope departs to Rome
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL
Source: IRAQIYA TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Iraq
Topic: Religion
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com