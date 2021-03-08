ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-VACCINES

WHO briefing after 2-day meeting on vaccine production
Start: 09 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 09 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT
GENEVA - The World Health Organization news conference after its two-day meeting with partners including GAVI and CEPI, pharmaceutical manufacturers and The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) aimed at boosting production of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics by addressing gaps in supply chains for reagents, raw materials.
SCHEDULE
TIME TBC - WHO news conference
SPEAKERS INCLUDE: - Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Thomas Cueni, Director-General of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA)
Source: WHO
Location: Switzerland
