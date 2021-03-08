ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BRIEFING

UK PM Johnson gives COVID-19 briefing
Start: 08 Mar 2021 15:50 GMT
End: 08 Mar 2021 16:50 GMT
LONDON - UK PM Boris Johnson gives briefing on latest COVID-19 situation. Today marks the first step in his roadmap to lifting lockdown, with children returning to school.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com