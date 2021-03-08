ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/NPC-CLOSING

NPC Chairman Li Zhanshu speech at closing ceremony

Start: 11 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 11 Mar 2021 12:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chairman of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu, delivers a speech at the closing ceremony of the annual parliament session, known as the National People's Congress (NPC), Thousands of delegates from across the country are expected to vote on various new laws.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA/NO ARCHIVE/NO RESALE

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA/NO ARCHIVE/NO RESALE

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com