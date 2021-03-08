ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/NPC-CLOSING

NPC Chairman Li Zhanshu speech at closing ceremony
BEIJING, CHINA - Chairman of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu, delivers a speech at the closing ceremony of the annual parliament session, known as the National People's Congress (NPC), Thousands of delegates from across the country are expected to vote on various new laws.
