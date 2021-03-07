ADVISORY POPE-IRAQ/STADIUM

Pope Francis prays for 10,000 at Erbil stadium

Start: 07 Mar 2021 10:54 GMT

End: 07 Mar 2021 15:22 GMT

ERBIL, IRAQ - Pope Francis hold a historic mass at the "Franso Hariri" Stadium in Erbil, attended to by 10,000 people, spread out throughout the stadium to allow for social distancing amid coronavirus crisis. The mass, held in Italian, comprises hymns held in Arabic and Syriac, the languages of the local Christian population, played by an orchestra of about 80 musicians.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - People start arriving at "Franso Hariri" Stadium ahead of mass (REUTERS)

1300GMT - Pope Francis hold a historic mass at the "Franso Hariri" Stadium (RUDAW or IRAQIYA TV)

